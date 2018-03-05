Aggravated assault suspects arrested, man transported to MCH

Odessa Police responded to a disturbance call that led to two arrests early Sunday morning.

Police arrested Jose Sigero-Contreras, 20, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police also arrested Luis Miguel Sigero-Contreras, 25, and charged him with theft of a firearm.

After arriving on scene at Western Oaks Mobile Home Park, officers contacted a 31-year-old male who had serious bodily injury. He was immediately transported to Medical Center Hospital.

An investigation revealed that the 31-year-old male got into an argument with Jose Sigero-Contreras who then struck the 31-year-old in the head multiple times with a beer bottle. Jose Sigero-Contreras then fled the scene before police arrived.

While on scene, the officers were told that the suspects were returning to “start shooting.” Minutes later, officers witnessed two vehicles driving towards them.

Officers made contact with the vehicles and the driver of one, an orange Dodge Charger, was found to be Luis Miguel Sigero-Contreras with Jose Sigero-Contreras as his passenger.

Luis Miguel Sigero-Contreras was found to be in possession of a stolen gun from Midland, according to Odessa Police.

Both males arrested were transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.