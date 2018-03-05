Midland County Sheriff's Office releases 'Most Wanted List' - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland County Sheriff's Office releases 'Most Wanted List'

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Derrick Cunningham (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Derrick Cunningham (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Amanda Cowart (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Amanda Cowart (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Onix Rivera-Berio (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Onix Rivera-Berio (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
SanMartin Escontrias Jr. (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) SanMartin Escontrias Jr. (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Precious Gibson (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Precious Gibson (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland County Sheriff's Office has released their newest list of their most wanted fugitives.

Authorities are searching for the following individuals:

  • Derrick Cunningham, wanted for possession of a controlled substance
  • Amanda Cowart, wanted for theft over $2,500 under $30,000
  • Onix Rivera-Berio, wanted for assault on a public servant
  • SanMartin Escontrias Jr., wanted for evading arrest detention
  • Precious Gibson, wanted for theft of a firearm

If you know where these fugitives are, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

Midland Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information at leads to an arrest.

