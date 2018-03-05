Midland County Sheriff's Office releases 'Most Wanted List'

The Midland County Sheriff's Office has released their newest list of their most wanted fugitives.

Authorities are searching for the following individuals:

Derrick Cunningham, wanted for possession of a controlled substance

Amanda Cowart, wanted for theft over $2,500 under $30,000

Onix Rivera-Berio, wanted for assault on a public servant

SanMartin Escontrias Jr., wanted for evading arrest detention

Precious Gibson, wanted for theft of a firearm

If you know where these fugitives are, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

Midland Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information at leads to an arrest.

