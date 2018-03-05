Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Hector Quintela, 28, with 14 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him is Thomas Viscaino, 49, with 12 outstanding warrants and Guadalupe Rivera, 50, with 11 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Brandon Placencio, 23, with 11 outstanding warrants and Tatiana Renteria, 30, with 10 outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

