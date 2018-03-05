Man transported to MCH after auto-pedestrian crash

Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

After an investigation, it was revealed that silver Chevrolet Silverado struck a 17-year-old male who was attempting to cross Grandview Ave.

The driver left the scene without meeting legal requirements.

We’re told that the pedestrian was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

This crash being investigated by the OPD Traffic Unit as fail to stop and render aid.

If you have any information on this crash, contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference Case #18-10043.

