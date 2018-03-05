Woman charged with evading arrest, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

A major crash involving a 3-year-old back passenger on Thursday led to the arrest of Karime Vasquez, 22.

At about 10 p.m., Odessa Police responded to a crash involving a black 2006 BMW crashing into a home located on the corner of 26th Street and Verde Ave. No injuries were reported.

An investigation of the incident found that Vasquez was driving 17 miles over the speed limit and evaded UTPB Police before the collision.

Vasquez was arrested by UTPB Police and charged with driving while Intoxicated with a child passenger and resisting arrest. Vasquez also received a ticket for running a stop sign and failing to control speed to avoid accident with a fixture.

