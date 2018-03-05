VOTE 2018...March 6 primary election results

Baseball season is under way and the Permian Panthers have a new skipper leading the way in the dugout. Entering his 10th season as a head coach, Tate Criswell is excited to take the Mojo baseball program to new heights.
The UTPB Falcons fell in the Lone Star Conference final Sunday night. West Texas A&M stole the conference championship in the final minutes of the game, winning by 4 points. The Falcons head into the NCAA tournament coming off this loss, and they feel it'll provide the fuel they need to get them to their ultimate goal, winning a national championship.
It's election night across the State of Texas and we've got you covered with the latest election results.
A Midland Fire Department fire truck was involved in a morning accident. We're told the accident occurred at the intersection of Loop 250 and Highway 191.
A suspect has been charged following a pursuit that ended in Odessa.
