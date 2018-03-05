Odessa police respond to vehicle rollover crash

Odessa police responded to a rollover crash on 23rd Street and Andrews Highway Saturday.

The driver, Joangle Carrasco, 18, stated that he fell asleep while driving and veered off the road.

The vehicle, a black 2013 Buick Regal, then proceeded to crash into a light pole and street sign which caused it to rollover on its left side. No injuries were reported.

We’re told that the driver was cited for Fail to Maintain a Single Marked Lane.

