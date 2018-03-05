Big Bend National Park closes remote area due to fire

A wildland fire was seen in the Johnson’s Ranch area of Big Bend National Park on Saturday.

The fire is estimated to have covered 1,000 acres between Loop Camp and Gauging Station.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the National Park Service.

The park has closed backcountry camp sites of the area until the fire is out. We’re told that this fire is not expected to significantly impact visitor's experience as it is in a remote location.

