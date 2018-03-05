Big Bend National Park closes remote area due to fire

Odessa police responded to a rollover crash on 23rd Street and Andrews Highway Saturday. The driver, Joangle Carrasco, 18, stated that he fell asleep while driving and veered off the road.
The Odessa Municipal Court is hosting a "warrant roundup" to clear outstanding cases and warrants.
An Odessa man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Thursday. Police were called out to Arbor Oaks Apartments, located in the 1000 block of E. Monahans, in reference to a disturbance around 4:45 a.m.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a robbery on Wednesday evening. We're told police were called out to the 1900 block of Sunset Avenue in reference to a robbery.
A wildland fire was seen in the Johnson’s Ranch area of Big Bend National Park on Saturday. The fire is estimated to have covered 1,000 acres between Loop Camp and Gauging Station.
