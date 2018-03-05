Pilot program at Midland Christian High School puts officer on campus

A new pilot program at Midland Christian High School will put a uniformed/off-duty police officer and vehicle on campus.

Monday was the first day for the officer to be on campus.

We're told parents and students were notified of the program last Friday.

The program will be funded by the school and will test student/parent response as well as cost effectiveness.

School officials said the plan has been thought about for a few years and was streamlined due to recent events.

We're told the officers on the campus will rotate days.

So far, according to school officials, the program has received a good response.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.