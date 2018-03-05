Odessa municipal court hosting 'warrant round-up' - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa municipal court hosting 'warrant round-up'

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Municipal Court is hosting a "warrant round-up" to clear outstanding cases and warrants. 

Amnesty is being offered until March 16 - anyone with a warrant is advised to resolve it between now and that date. The $50 warrant fee will be waived if paid before March 16. 

Payments can be made online at trafficpayment.com, by calling 800-444-1187, or in person at 201 North Grant. 

Court hours are:
Monday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

