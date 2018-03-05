Midland High School lockdown lifted, suspect in custody

Midland High School has been cleared of any threat after going on lockdown Monday morning.

The school was on lockdown after a person was spotted with a possible weapon near the campus.

The school principal has sent the following message to parents and guardians:

As a precautionary measure, MHS is currently in lockdown due to a suspicious person in the neighborhood. We will notify you when we lift the lockdown.

Midland ISD officials tell us the suspect was carrying a pellet gun and has been arrested.

