Midland High School lockdown lifted, suspect in custody

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Midland High School logo. (Source: Midland High School Website.) Midland High School logo. (Source: Midland High School Website.)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland High School has been cleared of any threat after going on lockdown Monday morning. 

The school was on lockdown after a person was spotted with a possible weapon near the campus. 

The school principal has sent the following message to parents and guardians: 

As a precautionary measure, MHS is currently in lockdown due to a suspicious person in the neighborhood. We will notify you when we lift the lockdown.

Midland ISD officials tell us the suspect was carrying a pellet gun and has been arrested. 

