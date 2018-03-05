Midland High School lockdown lifted, suspect in custody

Midland High School has been cleared of any threat after going on lockdown Monday morning.
They say tattoos tell a story of someone's life. For Jerry Savoy, his tattoo, that reads "MS Warrior," tell a story about a disease that would change his life forever.
Odessa Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire.
An Odessa man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Thursday. Police were called out to Arbor Oaks Apartments, located in the 1000 block of E. Monahans, in reference to a disturbance around 4:45 a.m.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a robbery on Wednesday evening. We're told police were called out to the 1900 block of Sunset Avenue in reference to a robbery.
