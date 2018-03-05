March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

Odessa Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire.
An Odessa man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Thursday. Police were called out to Arbor Oaks Apartments, located in the 1000 block of E. Monahans, in reference to a disturbance around 4:45 a.m.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a robbery on Wednesday evening. We're told police were called out to the 1900 block of Sunset Avenue in reference to a robbery.
The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club.
A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28.
