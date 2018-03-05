RV a total loss, no injuries in Odessa fire

Odessa Fire Rescue has cleared the scene of an RV fire in West Odessa.

Crews were called out around 5:15 a.m. Monday to the area of 1707 N. Juanita Ave. and Jay.

The RV is reported as a total loss, but fortunately, no one inside was injured or transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed at this time.

