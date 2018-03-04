One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28.
A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County. The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.
An Odessa woman and a 13-year-old girl from Pyote were killed in a weekend rollover crash in Ward County. The accident happened Sunday night on FM 1927, seven miles south of Pyote.
The two victims from a deadly crash in Reagan County early Saturday morning have been identified.
