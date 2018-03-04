One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club. The 2-day event featured polo teams from polo clubs across the state such as San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The game sometimes likened to "hockey on horseback" is played with players on a team, all of which defend and play offense, trying to score goals off the arena's doors. One player from San Antonio polo club, Jack Crea, telling me why the game i...

The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club. The 2-day event featured polo teams from polo clubs across the state such as San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The game sometimes likened to "hockey on horseback" is played with players on a team, all of which defend and play offense, trying to score goals off the arena's doors. One player from San Antonio polo club, Jack Crea, telling me why the game i...