One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28.

It happened on Midway Road, about 2 miles west of Coahoma.

DPS says Fernando Gonzalez, 20, was driving a Ford Mustang east on Midway when he over corrected and rolled.

He was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring where he later died.

Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Arena Polo tournament puts on a show in Midland

    Arena Polo tournament puts on a show in Midland

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club. The 2-day event featured polo teams from polo clubs across the state such as San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The game sometimes likened to "hockey on horseback" is played with players on a team, all of which defend and play offense, trying to score goals off the arena's doors. One player from San Antonio polo club, Jack Crea, telling me why the game i...
    The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club. The 2-day event featured polo teams from polo clubs across the state such as San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The game sometimes likened to "hockey on horseback" is played with players on a team, all of which defend and play offense, trying to score goals off the arena's doors. One player from San Antonio polo club, Jack Crea, telling me why the game i...

  • One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

    One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28. 

    A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28. 

  • Del Rio man killed in Crane Co. rollover accident

    Del Rio man killed in Crane Co. rollover accident

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County. The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.

    A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County. The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.

    •   
Powered by Frankly