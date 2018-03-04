Traffic Alert: Wadley Ave. blocked off due to crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Traffic Alert: Wadley Ave. blocked off due to crash

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

At around 3:40 p.m., Midland police were called out to a crash on West Wadley Ave. in front of the Cattle Baron Steak and Seafood Restaurant.

The road has been closed off as Midland Police Department officers are on scene. Please, avoid the area.

We'll be sure to update you as soon as we get new information.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Arena Polo tournament puts on a show in Midland

    Arena Polo tournament puts on a show in Midland

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club. The 2-day event featured polo teams from polo clubs across the state such as San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The game sometimes likened to "hockey on horseback" is played with players on a team, all of which defend and play offense, trying to score goals off the arena's doors. One player from San Antonio polo club, Jack Crea, telling me why the game i...
    The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club. The 2-day event featured polo teams from polo clubs across the state such as San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The game sometimes likened to "hockey on horseback" is played with players on a team, all of which defend and play offense, trying to score goals off the arena's doors. One player from San Antonio polo club, Jack Crea, telling me why the game i...

  • One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

    One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28. 

    A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28. 

  • Del Rio man killed in Crane Co. rollover accident

    Del Rio man killed in Crane Co. rollover accident

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County. The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.

    A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County. The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.

    •   
Powered by Frankly