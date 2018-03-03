Two victims identified in Reagan Co. crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Two victims identified in Reagan Co. crash

Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
REAGAN COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The two victims from a deadly crash in Reagan County early Saturday morning have been identified.

DPS says it's Hugo Garza-Hinojosa, 61, and Jacky Washington, Jr., 25.

Officials say each was driving their 18-wheeler on SH 137 about 15 miles southeast of Big Lake when they collided head-on.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

=================================

2 people are dead following early Saturday morning crash in Reagan County.

Texas DPS confirms two 18-wheelers collided head on.

We’re told the accident happened 20 miles north of Big Lake.

DPS says a fire started at the scene of the accident as well.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Stay with NewsWest 9 on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Arena Polo tournament puts on a show in Midland

    Arena Polo tournament puts on a show in Midland

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club. The 2-day event featured polo teams from polo clubs across the state such as San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The game sometimes likened to "hockey on horseback" is played with players on a team, all of which defend and play offense, trying to score goals off the arena's doors. One player from San Antonio polo club, Jack Crea, telling me why the game i...
    The Texas Arena League was in town this weekend to play its final leg of a tournament at the Midland Polo Club. The 2-day event featured polo teams from polo clubs across the state such as San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The game sometimes likened to "hockey on horseback" is played with players on a team, all of which defend and play offense, trying to score goals off the arena's doors. One player from San Antonio polo club, Jack Crea, telling me why the game i...

  • One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

    One dead after one vehicle crash in Howard Co.

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28. 

    A Big Spring man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on February 28. 

  • Del Rio man killed in Crane Co. rollover accident

    Del Rio man killed in Crane Co. rollover accident

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County. The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.

    A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County. The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.

    •   
Powered by Frankly