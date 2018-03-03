Two victims identified in Reagan Co. crash

The two victims from a deadly crash in Reagan County early Saturday morning have been identified.

DPS says it's Hugo Garza-Hinojosa, 61, and Jacky Washington, Jr., 25.

Officials say each was driving their 18-wheeler on SH 137 about 15 miles southeast of Big Lake when they collided head-on.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.



=================================

2 people are dead following early Saturday morning crash in Reagan County.

Texas DPS confirms two 18-wheelers collided head on.

We’re told the accident happened 20 miles north of Big Lake.

DPS says a fire started at the scene of the accident as well.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Stay with NewsWest 9 on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.