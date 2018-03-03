Head-on collision in Reagan County kills two early Saturday morning

2 people are dead following early Saturday morning crash in Reagan County.

Texas DPS confirms two 18-wheelers collided head on.

We’re told the accident happened 20 miles north of Big Lake.

DPS says a fire started at the scene of the accident as well.

The names of the victims have not been released.

