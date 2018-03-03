Permian's post season run the best in years

The Panthers season may have come to a close yesterday, but senior Javorian Miller thinks this post season run put Permian basketball back on the map.

"I feel like we accomplished that tonight. I think going into the game they kind of thought they had the edge because they're bigger, taller maybe stronger but I don't think so. Just stuff like that. I feel like we came out with that toughness and that fight and the will to compete. I feel like the metroplex teams feel like they have the edge on us just because they play basketball all year around that kind if stuff. We're not really considered a basketball school everyone is always brings up Friday night lights and all that. I kind of wanted to change that and I feel like we accomplished that tonight coming out and competing," said Javorian Miller.

Permian ended the season 31-4 holding a 23 game win streak until their loss to Guyer.

