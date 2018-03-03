Midland Police to hold Cookie with a Cop event - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Police to hold Cookie with a Cop event

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

What's your favorite type of cookie? Chocolate chip? Maybe, oatmeal raisin?

Regardless, the Midland Police Department hopes you will enjoy a cookie with them.

The department is hosting a Cookie with a Cop event this Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be at the Midland Community Theatre, 200 West Wadley Avenue.

