Girls Expo teaches women, daughters that they can do anything

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

It was all about girl power at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Midland Saturday.

The Girls Expo brought out moms and girls ages 11 to 18.

Girls Expo is a national program which teaches girls about independence, money, dreaming big and, most importantly, how to continue being a straight up boss at life.

“We did some photo shoots and that was really fun. We also did a lot of meetings which took effort. We learned that girls can do whatever boys can do,” said

MTCU helped put the event together.

