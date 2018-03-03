Midland Centennial Library celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Texas DPS are investigating a crash where 2 people are died early Saturday in Reagan County.
A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County. The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.
An Odessa woman and a 13-year-old girl from Pyote were killed in a weekend rollover crash in Ward County. The accident happened Sunday night on FM 1927, seven miles south of Pyote.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters foundation of the Permian Basin is hoping to strike a score with at-risk youth in West Texas. The organization hosted a Rock and Bowl for Kid's Sake fundraiser Saturday at the Bowlero in Midland.
This weekend a unique event has made its way to Midland called the Gala of the Royal Horses. This world tour is led by riding master Rene Gasser and is a performance put on by riders and world-famous horses from Europe.
