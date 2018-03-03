Midland Centennial Library celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday

The Midland Centennial Library celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday Saturday.



Kids and their families enjoyed face painting, reading with Midland County Commissioner Scott Ramsey, cupcakes, along with arts and crafts to celebrate.



“Dr. Seuss is a really beloved children’s author. We do it every year to get kids excited about reading and coming to the library and show them all that we offer,” said Mary Powers, Youth Services Supervisor of the Centennial Library.



This would have been the famed author's 114th birthday.



As Dr. Seuss said, "Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you."

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.