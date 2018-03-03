The Gala of Royal Horses makes its way to Midland

This weekend, a unique event called the Gala of the Royal Horses has made its way to Midland. This world tour is led by riding master Rene Gasser and is a performance put on by riders and world-famous horses from Europe. This weekend's Gala will celebrate the tradition and athleticism of these animals through different dances and tricks to mostly Spanish style music.

"It's actually traditionally worked for the military, but the movements actually look like the horses are dancing. So, we're created dancing horses with these movements. You're going to see horses dancing, prancing and standing on their back legs. Not only that, but you can see the beautiful costumes that we use in Europe. The traditional gear the saddles that are 600 years old, still the same saddles we're using today," said Rene Gasser.



Royal Horses have been a family tradition for Rene for generations, and over the years training each horse is a unique process.



"The whip is not a whip it's a tool and a touch so when you ask for the Spanish March you're touching the horse and finding the place where he wants to pick up and, see, that's just the beginning," said Aly Love, Royal Horse Rider.



"We start when they're about three years old. We start slowly and then pick out the horses that can do it or they like doing it. A good horse is about 12 to 15 years old, so it takes a long time. That's why we call the old horses professors because they study as long as a professor," said Rene Gasser.



As the family tradition continues, 8th generation Katharina Gasser has been touring with her dad since she was young.



"I don't know any other life and to be honest, I wouldn't really want to know any other life. It's like growing up with a lot of brothers. I enjoy it. I wouldn't want to do anything else," said Katharina Gasser.



These Royal Horses and the crew are currently on a world tour and have been to 250 cities across the U.S. looking to wow the crowd with these unique performances.



"Dancing horses, Spanish dancing horses but we also do stunts. So, you're going to have a lot of variety and we also like to surprise the people. When I think I've seen it all we just do a little bit more," said Rene Gasser.

The performances are at the Horse Shoe Arena in Midland. Saturday’s performance is at 7 p.m. and the last show is Sunday at 3 p.m..

