Officers called to noise complaint, end up shooting hoops with kids

Kids in one Odessa neighborhood thought they were going to get in trouble because of noise complaints against them. Instead Odessa Police Officers just wanted them to check up.



A viewer snapped a picture of some OPD officers shooting some hoops with the kids they were called to check on.



Police tell us they were called to check on a juvenile problem on the 900 block of East Monahans.



Instead of making them stop whatever noise they were making, the officers and kids enjoyed a game of basketball.

