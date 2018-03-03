Officers called to noise complaint, end up shooting hoops with k - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Officers called to noise complaint, end up shooting hoops with kids

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Briana Rojo on Facebook) (Source: Briana Rojo on Facebook)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Kids in one Odessa neighborhood thought they were going to get in trouble because of noise complaints against them. Instead Odessa Police Officers just wanted them to check up.

A viewer snapped a picture of some OPD officers shooting some hoops with the kids they were called to check on.

Police tell us they were called to check on a juvenile problem on the 900 block of East Monahans.

Instead of making them stop whatever noise they were making, the officers and kids enjoyed a game of basketball.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly