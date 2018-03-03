Barnes and Noble holds Dr. Seuss fundraising event to benefit Midland Academy

Barnes and Noble partnered with Midland Academy for their Grab Your Hat and Read with a Cat event, in recognition of Dr. Seuss. The event helps the school raise money for their reading program and began Saturday morning in Midland.



Kids got the chance to read their favorite books written by their favorite authors and Dr. Seuss, of course.



“Our books are used very much so the ones we have are gently used. It'd be nice to have some new books. If anybody were to come to Barnes and Nobles today from 9 in the morning to 11 in the evening, go to the cash register and buy a Frappuccino, the money comes to our school,” said Midland Academy Secretary Grace Perez.



If you want to help Midland Academy, you can buy from Barnes and Noble online within the next five days and the school will benefit from the sales.

