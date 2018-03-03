Election offices to hold primaries Tuesday

Early voting is over and election offices are now shifting their focus to the primaries this Tuesday.



In Midland County, officials counted up the numbers and exactly 8,400 voters exercised their right early. The county has over 81,000 registered voters. We're told the elections office saw the highest number of voters while the Cogdell Learning Center saw the least.



In Ector County, a little over 5,800 voters hit the polls early. The county has over 74,000 registered voters. We're told Westlake Baptist saw the highest number of voters and Medical Center Hospital in south of Odessa saw the least.



Remember polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Tuesday for the March primaries.



Newswest9 will have all the latest election coverage on air and online.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.