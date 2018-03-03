Young minds of the Basin exhibit experiments at regional science fair

Early voting is over and election offices are now shifting their focus to the primaries this Tuesday. In Midland County, officials counted up the numbers and exactly 8,400 voters exercised their right early. The county has over 81,000 registered voters.
Early voting is over and election offices are now shifting their focus to the primaries this Tuesday. In Midland County, officials counted up the numbers and exactly 8,400 voters exercised their right early. The county has over 81,000 registered voters.
You still have time to get your vote in early for the primary elections. Polls close at 7 p.m. this Saturday evening. But, they will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
You still have time to get your vote in early for the primary elections. Polls close at 7 p.m. this Saturday evening. But, they will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The next generation of scientists of the Permian Basin showed off their projects for the 34th Annual Regional Science Fair. Almost 400 students of area schools displayed their findings on some of science’s greatest questions. In total, 381 projects were entered in the fair.
The next generation of scientists of the Permian Basin showed off their projects for the 34th Annual Regional Science Fair. Almost 400 students of area schools displayed their findings on some of science’s greatest questions. In total, 381 projects were entered in the fair.
Las Vegas singer songwriter Toney Rocks is bringing his diverse sound to West Texas. Toney Rocks is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 10 at The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 North Main Street, Fort Stockton.
Las Vegas singer songwriter Toney Rocks is bringing his diverse sound to West Texas. Toney Rocks is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 10 at The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 North Main Street, Fort Stockton.
Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals
Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals