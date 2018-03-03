Young minds of the Basin exhibit experiments at regional science - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Young minds of the Basin exhibit experiments at regional science fair

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The next generation of scientists of the Permian Basin showed off their projects for the 34th Annual Regional Science Fair Saturday at the University of Texas at the Permian Basin.

Almost 400 students of area schools displayed their findings on some of science’s greatest questions.

In total, 381 projects were entered in the fair. Some students took weeks to complete their projects while others took days.

Whether it was determining what Legos can float in water or seeing if a baby prefers a new or old toy, nothing could take away from the joy of seeing their hard work on display.

“I learned that some of the cars that were made of Legos can float and some of them can’t,” said Aleshanee Perea, a fourth grader at Washington STEM Academy.

“In the test, we used one new toy and two old toys. We did that two other times with two different toys,” said Kara Lowe, a fourth grader at Washington STEM Academy.

Officials tell us the fair was judged by faculty, other students and local companies.

The winners moved on to the State Science Fair, which will be held at the University of Texas in San Antonio.

