Bowling event raises money for Big Brother Big Sister program

The Big Brothers Big Sisters foundation of the Permian Basin is hoping to strike a score with at-risk youth in West Texas.

The organization hosted a Rock and Bowl for Kid's Sake fundraiser Saturday at the Bowlero in Midland.

"Help support our mentoring program. Big brothers Big Sisters is all about one-on-one mentoring, helping kids succeed in life. All the funds raised today will stay here to support that initiative," Molly Murphy, Communications Coordinator for Big Brother Big Sister.

Many corporate sponsors came out to support the cause and bring awareness for people who want to get involved in the program.

People that are a part of the mentoring program also came out.

"The little, showing them that we can all have a great time. If you work hard in life, you go to school, you help each other out and be a nice person, you are going to have the ability to work hard and also play hard, right?," said Asae Ahamed, mentor for the Big Brother Big Sister program.

"(I'm able to) be a part of someone's life, but their able to be a part of my life as well. It’s a very enriching experience," said Cameron Ahalili, mentor for the Big Brother, Big sister program.

