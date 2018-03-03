Las Vegas singer Toney Rocks to perform in Fort Stockton

Las Vegas singer songwriter Toney Rocks is bringing his diverse sound to West Texas.

Toney Rocks is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 10 at The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 North Main Street, Fort Stockton.

Last year, Rocks was named one of the 10 Las Vegas Artists to watch. His music includes instruments like acoustic guitar, ukulele and piano, all to create a sound somewhere between folk, blues and rock.

Rocks’ says that his new single release “Not Gonna Run” has become his “personal anthem.”

“The common thread in all struggle is when your back is against the wall, there are only two places to go; that’s down to the ground or fight your way out,” said Rocks. “'Not Gonna Run' is about gladly fighting your way out.”

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Children younger than seven get in for free. All sales go directly to the artist and band.

For more information about the performance, visit bit.ly/2thAbnc.

