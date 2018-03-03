Las Vegas singer Toney Rocks to perform in Fort Stockton

Las Vegas singer songwriter Toney Rocks is bringing his diverse sound to West Texas. Toney Rocks is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 10 at The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 North Main Street, Fort Stockton.
Las Vegas singer songwriter Toney Rocks is bringing his diverse sound to West Texas. Toney Rocks is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 10 at The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 North Main Street, Fort Stockton.
Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals
Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals
Deputies arrested two people in Ector County for a pitbull attack on a little boy in April of 2017.
Deputies arrested two people in Ector County for a pitbull attack on a little boy in April of 2017.
Last week, the city of Midland signed a 2-year contact with Enprotec Hibbs & Todd which is one of the on-call engineers that were selected in 2016.
Last week, the city of Midland signed a 2-year contact with Enprotec Hibbs & Todd which is one of the on-call engineers that were selected in 2016.
West Texas Congressman Mike Conaway stopped by our studios Friday to discuss protecting U.S. businesses.
West Texas Congressman Mike Conaway stopped by our studios Friday to discuss protecting U.S. businesses.