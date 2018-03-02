Friday night playoff basketball scores - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Friday night playoff basketball scores

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals:

6A

Permian 31, Guyer 41

4 A

Seminole 60, Midlothian Heritage 57

3A

Crane 39, Bowie 64

2A

Forsan 44, Stratford 59

McCamey 46, West Texas 67

1A

Buena Vista 56, Eula 71

Borden County 71, Menard 27

Girls Basketball

TAPPS 3A State Semifinals Playoff (Final Four)

Midland Classical 58, Tyler Grace Community 38

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly