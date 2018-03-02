2 people behind bars following a pitbull attack on boy

Ector County deputies arrested two people for a pitbull attack on a little boy in April of 2017.

53 year-old Lisa Hathaway-Wilk and 46 year-old David Heileson were charged with attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury.

Deputies said the pitbulls attacked Dylan Ybarra as he got off his school bus.

Dylan was 9 years-old at the time and suffered extensive injuries to his arms.

The dogs were caught and euthanized.

Investigators said they did not test positive for rabies.

