Congressman Mike Conaway discusses new idea during NewsWest 9 visit

Last week, the city of Midland signed a 2-year contact with Enprotec Hibbs & Todd which is one of the on-call engineers that were selected in 2016.
West Texas Congressman Mike Conaway stopped by our studios Friday to discuss protecting U.S. businesses.
The elections offices in Midland and Ector County has seen a dip in voter turnout this early voting season.
La Hacienda Event Center officially opened their doors late Thursday afternoon. That's after it was shut down last Friday night by the State Fire Marshal's Office for several fire code violations.
The H-E-B website is fully functioning at this time, however, http://www.heb.com/selena, is still not fully functioning. However, here's the bad news. From the times we tried to purchase a bag, we got a "sold out" marker on their website.
