Local elections offices see low turnout for early voting

The elections offices in Midland and Ector County has seen a dip in voter turnout this early voting season.

As of Friday afternoon in Ector County, election officials counted 5,300 voters.

There are over 74,000 registered voters in Ector County.

In terms of turnout, Ector County Elections Administrator, Lisa Sertuche tells us, Westlake Baptist saw the highest number of voters, while Medical Center Hospital on the south side of Odessa saw the least.

As of Friday morning in Midland County, the total number ballots counted was a little over 6,200.

There are over 81,000 registered voters in Midland County.

In terms of the turnout at the polling locations, Midland County Elections Administrator, Deborah Land tells us the Annex saw the most voters and the Cogdell Learning Center saw the least.

“These choices are important. These are your people that are going to be governing you. Every vote does count, it truly does. It honestly does count. Especially on the local races, you and your neighbors need to come out and choose,” said Land.

Polls on Election Day, Tuesday, March 6 will be open at a handful of locations in Midland and Odessa.

For those locations, click these links: https://www.co.midland.tx.us/departments/elections/Documents/ED%20HOURS%20-%20COMBINED.pdf, http://tools.cira.state.tx.us/users/0044/docs/Elections/Vote%20Centers%203-6-18.pdf

