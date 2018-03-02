La Hacienda Event Center officially reopened - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

La Hacienda Event Center officially reopened

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
La Hacienda Event Center officially opened their doors late Thursday afternoon.

That's after it was shut down last Friday night by the State Fire Marshal's Office for several fire code violations.

Midland County Sheriff's deputies also arrested more than 20 people for violations ranging from underage drinking, selling alcohol to a minor and immigration holds.

