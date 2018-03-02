H-E-B website back up and running, Selena bags 'sold out' online

The H-E-B website is fully functioning at this time, however, http://www.heb.com/selena, is still not fully functioning. However, here's the bad news. From the times we tried to purchase a bag, we got a "sold out" marker on their website.
First United Methodist in Midland is giving a hand to the High Sky Children's Ranch, a foster organization in Midland on Saturday.
A New Tech Odessa student was arrested yesterday for threatening to shoot up the school.
A recent Snapchat shooting threat going around on social media referring to PHS is not for Permian High School in Odessa. Todd Hiner, Ector County I.S.D. Chief of Police, tells us, the PHS referred to in the Snapchat shooting threat was for a school in New York.
The first full week of February proved to be similar to the final week of January. Both Midland and Odessa had a few top performers for the week of February 5 through February 9, but each had a low performer as well.
