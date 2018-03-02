H-E-B website back up and running, Selena bags 'sold out' online

UPDATE: The H-E-B website is fully functioning at this time, however, http://www.heb.com/selena, is still not fully functioning.

However, here's the bad news. From the times we tried to purchase a bag, we got a "sold out" marker on their website.

We also received rumors that some bags may have been sold early at some locations. However, H-E-B sent us the following statement, "I've seen our sales for West Texas stores and don't see that any store sold bags before 9 a.m. The stores I've talked to all received the allotment they were scheduled to receive."

There's no word if more bags will be sold in stores or online.

-----------------------

H.E.B.'s website is currently down ahead of the much-anticipated sale of re-usable Selena shopping bags.

The link, http://www.heb.com/selena, is not working at this time.

The site is currently showing that is down for maintenance.

H.E.B. sent us the following statement saying, "We are working on the website now. The traffic to our site clearly speaks to the passion Texans have for Selena."

