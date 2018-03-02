New Tech Odessa student arrested after threat, ECISD disputes rumors of Crockett Middle School shooting

A New Tech Odessa student was arrested yesterday for threatening to shoot up the school. A student reported she overheard the student telling another student he was going to use explosives and smoke bombs while shooting up the school. The Ector County Independent School District told us the student said, "When you hear two fire alarms go off, you will know."

The student was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threat and taken to jail.

On Thursday evening, the ECISD Police Department received information of a rumor about a possible shooting that would happen at Crockett Middle School today.

The DPD Threat Management Team worked throughout the night and followed up on the rumor but it was not substantiated. DPD assigned more officers to Crockett Middle School this morning.

The district said in a statement:

"We appreciate students and staff who are vigilant in keeping our campuses safe by reporting safety concerns. Safety of students and staff is our greatest priority. We will investigate each and every allegation and rumor to keep everyone safe."

