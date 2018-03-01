MOJO moving on to regional semifinals - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MOJO moving on to regional semifinals

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Permian Panthers left town earlier today for the Region 1-6A tournament, somewhere Permian hasn't been since 1998. Their win on Tuesday extended their win streak to twenty-three games. They’ll hope to add another tomorrow night as they face the number one ranked team, Denton Guyer. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly