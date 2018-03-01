MOJO moving on to regional semifinals

The first full week of February proved to be similar to the final week of January. Both Midland and Odessa had a few top performers for the week of February 5 through February 9, but each had a low performer as well.
We're on the brink of fire season. We're already dealing with warm and dry temperatures. This means firefighters in the area are preparing for what's coming.
The constable dilemma for Midland County Precinct 3 is coming to an end. After 20 years of service with the Midland police department, Larry Woodruff has been named the Constable for Precinct 3.
The Andrews County News is reporting that the suspicious package found at a church was not dangerous. They are reporting the package was a bag containing a computer and wasn't dangerous.
We've learned that bond has been set for Brenda Valdivia and Raul Romo.
