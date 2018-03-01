Restaurant Report: One low performer in each city

The first full week of February proved to be similar to the final week of January. Both Midland and Odessa had a few top performers for the week of February 5 through February 9, but each had a low performer as well.



Valero West County Food Mart at 1601 W. County Rd. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Undated food items

- Mold found on undated cheeseburger

- Several packages of food/espresso cans out of date

- No paper towels at hand wash sink

- Microwave was dirty

- Garbage dumpster lids left open

- Not all employees had completed food handler training course



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 15 points from Valero West County Food Mart.



Rosa’s Café at 2501 N. Big Spring St. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Uncovered container of pico de gallo in cooler

- Scoop found inside pico de gallo container

- Seasoning and flour bin not labeled

- No paper towels or soap at hand wash sink

- Dirty dishes on clean rack

- No thermometer in reach-in cooler

- Dirty coke nozzles



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 15 points from Rosa’s Café.



As we mentioned, there were a few places in each city that had perfect scores. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Chicken Express (301 E. 8th St.)

- Papa John’s (2000 E. 42nd St.)

- Emma’s Express (1135 W. University Blvd.)

- El Buen Sazon (818 W. N. County Rd.)



Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Stir Fry 88 (4511 N. Midkiff Rd.)



