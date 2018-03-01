New Midland County Constable named to replace Jeffery Rowland

We're on the brink of fire season. We're already dealing with warm and dry temperatures. This means firefighters in the area are preparing for what's coming.
The constable dilemma for Midland County Precinct 3 is coming to an end. After 20 years of service with the Midland police department, Larry Woodruff has been named the Constable for Precinct 3.
The Andrews County News is reporting that the suspicious package found at a church was not dangerous. They are reporting the package was a bag containing a computer and wasn't dangerous.
We've learned that bond has been set for Brenda Valdivia and Raul Romo.
A recent Snapchat shooting threat going around on social media referring to PHS is not for Permian High School in Odessa. Todd Hiner, Ector County I.S.D. Chief of Police, tells us, the PHS referred to in the Snapchat shooting threat was for a school in New York.
