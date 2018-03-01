New Midland County Constable named to replace Jeffery Rowland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New Midland County Constable named to replace Jeffery Rowland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The constable dilemma for Midland County Precinct 3 is coming to an end.

After 20 years of service with the Midland police department, Larry Woodruff has been named the Constable for Precinct 3.

The former Constable, Jeffery Rowland, resigned and is facing charges of tampering with government records.

