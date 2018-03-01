Suspicious package found at Andrews Church not dangerous

UPDATE: The Andrews County Sheriff's Office has released some additional details regarding a suspicious package that was found at an Andrews church.

We're told a black nylon bag was located outside of the office door at the church and church employees didn't know where the bag came from.

Officers then cleared and evacuated the area in the 200 block of NE Ave. B.

The Odessa Police Department E.O.D. unit was called for assistance to help with their investigation of the package.

Upon search, the bag was determined to have a laptop computer and miscellaneous items.

We're told the Andrews Police Department took custody of the bag and the scene was later released.

------------------

The Andrews Police Department is investigating a suspicious package at a church.

According to the Andrews County News, the package was found at Means Memorial Methodist Church.

Andrews County News is reporting that surrounding neighborhoods have been closed and evacuated.

The Andrews Police Department said they received a call around 1:20 p.m. this afternoon.

They are also reporting that the Odessa bomb squad has arrived on the scene.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

