Recent Snapchat shooting threat regarding PHS not related to Permian High School

A recent Snapchat shooting threat going around on social media referring to PHS is not for Permian High School in Odessa.

Todd Hiner, Ector County I.S.D. Chief of Police, tells us, the PHS referred to in the Snapchat shooting threat was for a school in New York.

We're told ECISD police investigated the threat on Wednesday and later called the school in New York and sent them the information.

Ector County I.S.D. administrators said there was never a threat toward Permian High School.

