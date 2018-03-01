Midland Police Department creates second 'Safe Exchange' zone for public use

The Midland Police Department is expanding their "Safe Exchange" zones.

Police said it's all to give residents on the west side of Midland with an easier-to-access safe place to exchange items that were purchased online.

The new exchange zone can be found at the west police substation, which is located at the Midland Fire Department Station 6 at 301 Tradewinds Blvd.

Authorities said the zone is clearly marked with two designated parking spaces and signage.

The area is available for the public to use 24/7 for legitimate exchanges and is under video surveillance at all times.

The "Safe Exchange" zones can't be used to make illegal transactions of narcotics, dangerous or deadly weapons or any other dangerous materials.

The original "Safe Exchange" zone, which is located at 601 N. Loraine St., is used at least a couple times a week or approximately 100 times per year, according to police.

