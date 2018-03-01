Odessa man in critical condition following early morning shooting

We've learned that bond has been set for Brenda Valdivia and Raul Romo.
A recent Snapchat shooting threat going around on social media referring to PHS is not for Permian High School in Odessa. Todd Hiner, Ector County I.S.D. Chief of Police, tells us, the PHS referred to in the Snapchat shooting threat was for a school in New York.
The Midland Police Department is expanding their "Safe Exchange" zones. Police said it's all to give residents on the west side of Midland with an easier-to-access safe place to exchange items that were purchased online.
Selena fans, get ready! H-E-B and The Selena Foundation have announced the release of a limited-edition bag, featuring the Queen of Cumbia, Selena.
An Odessa man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Thursday. Police were called out to Arbor Oaks Apartments, located in the 1000 block of E. Monahans, in reference to a disturbance around 4:45 a.m.
