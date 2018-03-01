Odessa man in critical condition following early morning shooting

An Odessa man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Thursday.

Police were called out to Arbor Oaks Apartments, located in the 1000 block of E. Monahans, in reference to a disturbance around 4:45 a.m.

While officers were responding, dispatch reported that the caller heard gunshots followed by screaming coming from a nearby apartment.

Police said an investigation revealed that Jadson Ephriam, 19, had been shot multiple times by a known person.

Ephriam was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

Authorities said that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

