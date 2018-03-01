11-year-old robbed in Odessa, police searching for suspects

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a robbery on Wednesday evening.

We're told police were called out to the 1900 block of Sunset Avenue in reference to a robbery.

When officers arrived, a victim told police that her 11-year-old son had been robbed by two unknown subjects.

Police said an investigation revealed that while the victim was walking home from Crockett Middle School, he was approached by two adult males. Police added that both suspects then tightly grabbed the boy's sweater and one of the suspects stated, "Give me everything you got."

According to the report, the suspects took the boy's cell phone, Bluetooth and house keys before leaving the scene.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'10," with a medium build. He was wearing a red hoodie and black hat with Spanish words.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6' tall and a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray jeans.

We're told no injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #18-09258.

