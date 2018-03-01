Reusable Selena bags to sell at HEB stores

UPDATE: H-E-B tells us that both locations in Midland and both locations in Odessa will sell the bags starting Friday, while supplies last.

Selena fans, get ready!

H-E-B and The Selena Foundation have announced the release of a limited-edition bag, featuring the Queen of Cumbia, Selena.

These limited-edition reusable bags will start selling Friday, March 2, 2018.

The bags will be sold for $2 at select H-E-B stores across Texas and online. They will start selling in H-E-B stores starting at 9 a.m. and online at HEB.com starting at noon. Bags also will be conveniently available through H-E-B Curbside and home delivery. There is a limit, only two bags per person.

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, worked with H-E-B in designing the bags.

H-E-B will donate $25,000 to The Selena Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the community and educational initiatives. The Selena Foundation will dedicate funds from this donation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

