Midland Rockhounds in need of more host homes

Selena fans, get ready! H-E-B and The Selena Foundation have announced the release of a limited-edition bag, featuring the Queen of Cumbia, Selena.
With a new season coming up for the Midland Rockhounds, you could support them, not only at the stadium but also at your home.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital following a small plane crash at Schlemeyer Field in Odessa.
Turning the George H. W. Bush’s childhood home into a historic site was discussed in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
After an up and down year, the U.T.P.B. Women's Basketball Team ended with one more win on their record.
