UTPB Women's basketball end season with a high note

After an up and down year, the U.T.P.B. Women's Basketball Team ended with one more win on their record. Under first year head coach, Rae Boothe, the Falcons ended the season with eight wins which is the best the they've done since the 2014-2015 season. Heading into the off-season, the coaching staff is going to focus on recruiting. They want to make sure to get four quality transfers especially to add height to the team. Coach Boothe reflected back on her first season and described it has one word, a roller coaster.

"That's a good word for a lot of seasons but we really went up and down a lot within a course of a week. The range of emotions in a game, in a day, in a season, I think we hit them all. I'm just glad that we got to experience the high parts of the roller coaster with this group. There was a lot of highs and lows but at the end of it, I'm glad it ended on a high," said Boothe.

Boothe is happy to have one year as a Falcon under her belt and is looking forward gearing up for next season.

