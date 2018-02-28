Pilot taken to hospital following small plane crash at Schlemeyer Field

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital following a small plane crash at Schlemeyer Field in Odessa.



We're told the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.



DPS says the pilot was the only person on board, and he was taken to Medical Center Hospital with minor injuries.



It's still unclear what happened, but our crew on the scene says the plane appears to be off the runway.



