George H.W. Bush's childhood home discussed on Capitol Hill

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital following a small plane crash at Schlemeyer Field in Odessa.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital following a small plane crash at Schlemeyer Field in Odessa.
Turning the George H. W. Bush’s childhood home into a historic site was discussed in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
Turning the George H. W. Bush’s childhood home into a historic site was discussed in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
After an up and down year, the U.T.P.B. Women's Basketball Team ended with one more win on their record.
After an up and down year, the U.T.P.B. Women's Basketball Team ended with one more win on their record.
West Texas is home to some teams in the Minor Professional Football League. It started in 2009 and was founded to be a developmental league. The MPFL plays with NFL rules and has a high level of intensity.
West Texas is home to some teams in the Minor Professional Football League. It started in 2009 and was founded to be a developmental league. The MPFL plays with NFL rules and has a high level of intensity.
The Odessa Police Department was called out to an auto-pedestrian crash late Sunday night.
The Odessa Police Department was called out to an auto-pedestrian crash late Sunday night.