George H.W. Bush's childhood home discussed on Capitol Hill

Signs seem to be pointing in the right direction.

“It went great. Paul St. Hilaire did a terrific job of laying out what a wonderful asset the home is for the community,” said Representative Mike Conaway.

Turning the George H. W. Bush’s childhood home into a historic site was discussed in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The meeting of the National Resources Committee was step one with many more steps to go before the home gets the distinction.

“It would have to pass the House and the Senate, signed by the President, then authorizing the study. If the asset of the museum does in fact qualify, then it would be ready to be moved to be a national park,” said Conaway.

The distinction is important, especially when it comes to funding.

“I suspect part of the study would show the running rate for the service to actually maintain and keep people out there. The employees, park service folks. The costs to make that happen,” said Conaway.

As talks continue one thing is certain, the home with so much history.

“It’s a celebration quite frankly. There are very few homes in America that housed two presidents, two governors, a former head of the C.I.A, a first lady,” said Conaway.

Hopes to one day make it official.

