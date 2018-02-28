Odessa College enlists help of student patrol for campus safety, engagement

Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.
Odessa police tell us they're responding to a small plane crash at Schlemeyer Field in Odessa.
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.
The student patrol at Odessa College is made up of six women and three men. They come from different academic backgrounds with one goal.
It's time to get your shotguns out for the 5th annual "Bustin' For Badges" clay shoot. Law enforcement from around the area are teaming up to raise money for life-saving equipment.
