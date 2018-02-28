Del Rio man killed in Crane Co. rollover accident

A Del Rio, Texas, man is dead following a weekend rollover accident in Crane County.

The crash happened on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 385, eight miles north of the city of Crane.

According to Texas DPS, a 1999 Ford F-150, driven by Roberto Silva, Jr., 27, of Del Rio, was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Silva was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.